🔥Disney+ Has Revealed Hidden Pixar Easter Eggs🔥

Pixar has always been known for a handful of specific attributes that made the studio undeniably unique. The attention to detail, the whimsy and humor of its projects, and possibly above all else, its tendency to sneak easter eggs for its other projects into any given film are all part of the way the legendary CGI animation house has done business. And Disney is happy to remind its fans that they can go a’hunting for such easter eggs in a new video released to the internet.

Surprises abound in this clip reel, so press play and be sure to pay close attention, because you never know when the next easter egg will be spotted:

Considering the world of Toy Story kicked off the Pixar empire back in 1995, there’s definitely something to be said about the fact that various characters have been referenced throughout various films as, what else, toys!

Not only have actual Toy Story characters, like Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear and Jessie The Cowgirl, appeared in films such as Up and Monsters, Inc, respectively, but other figures in the Pixar universe have been made into toys.

Nemo from Finding Nemo was the toy that Boo handed to Sully in Monsters, Inc, as the two best friends were saying goodbye to one another. Though that does bring up an interesting question: if Disney was going to do this whole video of easter eggs, why didn’t they take the time to confirm the long speculated presence of Boo in Toy Story 3?

The fun thing about these Disney/Pixar easter eggs is just how easy they cross over between worlds. In particular, the world of the Cars franchise seems to be a nice and easy reference to throw into the world. With this Disney reel alone, shared through the platform’s Twitter feed, we see Coco, Finding Dory and Toy Story 3 all using the likeness of Lightning McQueen in some way shape or form.

Not to mention that in the middle of The Incredibles, there’s a realistic version of Paul Newman’s fabulous Doc Hudson parked on the street during the film’s climactic battle with the Omnidroid.

But perhaps the most iconic easter egg in Pixar history, one that’s almost been spotted in each film in the studio’s canon, has to be that of the Pizza Planet truck. First spotted in Toy Story, it’s showed up in nearly all of the company’s film.

You can see where we’re going with this line of thought, as part of the fun in watching a Pixar movie is to try and spot pals past and present popping up precariously.

If you’re a Pixar fan who’s been waiting for Toy Story 4’s Disney debut, whether it be to spot the latest round of easter eggs or just to see the film, you’re in luck! The movie will finally be available on the platform starting February 5, which will make it all the easier to stream one of last year’s $1 billion success stories.

Pixar's next movie, Onward, opens in theaters on March 6.