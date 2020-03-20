🔥Disney Fans Just Realized That Tangled “Predicted” Coronavirus Outbreak🔥

We’re used to The Simpsons turning out to accurately predict the future, but Disney’s classic animated movies aren’t usually known for their precognitive abilities. That said, Mouse House fans have just realized that the current coronavirus outbreak was eerily foreshadowed by an unlikely source: 2010’s Tangled.

Although the family fantasy tale about a princess with magical hair and co-starring a mid-Chuck, pre-Shazam! Zachary Levi might seem pretty far removed from the current global lockdown, when you look at it in a certain way, it’s surprisingly life-like. I’ll let the tweet below explain it:

When you realized Rapunzel was quarantined for 16 years and the fictional kingdom where she was born is called “Corona”.

BITCHH WE LIVING IN A TANGLED WORLD

— djj (@DjsinsuatDj) March 16, 2020

To misquote Flynn Rider: Tangled! Who knew, right? To add some context to this strange connection, corona is the Latin word for crown, so it was a fitting moniker for the movie’s fairy tale kingdom to sport. In terms of the virus, it got its name because it appears similar to the shape of a crown when viewed with a microscope.

Here’s another tweet which makes the plot feel even closer to home. What’s scarier, though? The current pandemic, or the fact that Tangled came out 10 years ago (it premiered in November 2010)? Yes, the world’s facing a huge crisis but boy, are we old.

Even scarier…. tangled came out 10 years ago???

— indy (@itsindysev) March 16, 2020

On the flip side, some think we should all be looking at Rapunzel for inspiration when it comes to self-isolating. Everyone’s complaining about filling their time while stuck indoors, but the princess was a pro, having managed to fill the first 18 years of her life stick alone in a tower.

If Rapunzel can entertain herself in her tower for 18 years, I think you can handle being in quarantine for a few weeks.

— ᴅɪɴαн♡ | ᴊᴇᴅɪ ᴋʀɪsᴛᴏғғ (@KristoffsHoe) March 15, 2020

If you’re looking for some hobbies, why not just listen to “When Will My Life Begin?” a bunch of times and copy whatever Rapunzel does?

THINGS YOU CAN DO IN QUARANTINE: -chores-sweep till the floor’s all clean-polish-wax-do laundry-mop & shine up-sweep again and by then it’s like 7: 15-read a book or maybe 2 or 3-add a few new paintings to my gallery-play guitar-knit-cook-wonder when will my life begin

— Cassie | Jaime grief account (@CassK9) March 15, 2020

In related Disney/COVID-19 news, the studio recently released Frozen 2 early on Disney Plus, intended as a treat for those in self-quarantine. Likewise, they’ve also made Pixar’s Onward available for digital download today. Remember, though, when it comes to Disney films that predicted this whole thing, Tangled takes the crown.