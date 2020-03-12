Home
Disney cancels European premiere of Mulan over coronavirus outbreak
News

Disney cancels European premiere of Mulan over coronavirus outbreak

Disney has cancelled the red carpet for the European premiere of the live action version of Mulan “in an abundance of caution” over the outbreak of coronavirus.

The screening of the film will still go ahead as a “contained inside screening event”.

More follows…

