🔥Disha Patani’s inspiration for ‘Malang’ is Angelina Jolie, the ‘sexiest baddie’🔥

After acting in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’ last year, Disha Patani is all set to portray in Malang – opposite Aditya Roy Kapur – a character which is closer to her real self. Known for her enchanting smile and undeniable charm, Disha has raised the hotness quotient in the upcoming release along with depicting a carefree side of her as Sara.

The trailer and songs are enough to entice the fans. However, the film seems special for the actress not only because it is a great story, but because she feels Sara is a little bit of herself.

“After playing girls who I could somewhat relate with in my previous films, I needed to play a little bit of myself. Sara’s character in Malang gave me that chance,” Disha explained in an interview with The Times of India.

The film has not only freed her from being a demure and quiet girl, but also unleashed the bolder side of Disha, which she is living up to in the film promotions. Speaking further about her character, Disha said, “Sara is a lot like me. It was important to hear someone sounding like me; it was also easier to play a girl who is like me. Of course, I am not as carefree as her and I don’t live life from one high to another but I am independent, exploring life and trying to understand who I am and what I want.”

She also lauded filmmaker Mohit Suri’s art of presenting his leading ladies on screen and shared, “I felt I was in great hands because I simply loved the way he presented Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. I am usually very messy and he captured that with very little make-up on my face.”

Angelina Jolie, the “sexiest baddie”

Whether it is playing Priyanka in ‘MS Dhoni’ or playing Neha in ‘Baaghi 2’, each role or personality requires a certain level of preparation. To play Sara, Disha sought inspiration from the Oscar winner Angeline Jolie! Yes, the Hollywood star.

Disha exuded joy and excitement for playing a grey-shaded character, adding that it only took her five minutes to give a nod for the film. “Because very rarely girls get the opportunity to play grey characters, when I got it, I grabbed it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie,” she said in an interview.

“Angelina Jolie is my most favourite in this space. I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films),” Disha told PTI.

Coming together for the first time on screen, Disha and Aditya’s duo has been already loved by the audience. The film is set to come just a week ahead of valentine’s day on February 7. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.