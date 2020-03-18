🔥Disease is a great leveller — and it calls for us to stand united🔥

I’m a-goin’ back out ’fore the rain starts a-fallin’/ I’ll walk to the depths of the deepest black forest/ Where the people are many and their hands are all empty.” I don’t know about you, but I’ve been listening to an awful lot of Bob Dylan. The moment seems to demand it.

No, this is not the apocalypse. The spread of Covid-19 marks a crisis of health and social care, economic resilience and education. It is a trial for every cog in the machine of public policy. But it is more than that. It is also a test of the collective and individual psyche, a cosmic claw swooping down that, whatever happens next, will leave some sort of scar. Our response to it cannot only be technocratic.

Pandemics are hyper-democratic in that absolutely everybody is at risk. More than terrorism, war, and recession, such illnesses imperil all of us, however rich or mighty. The great question is what this bleak and unsought commonality, so raw and sudden, will inspire within us.

Does the pathogen nurture what German philosopher Jurgen Habermas calls “the public sphere” — the mesh of common obligations, mutualities and shared responsibilities that make us more than a mob?

Or does it send us scurrying back towards a digital version of English thinker Thomas Hobbes’s “state of nature”: a grim space of ruthless competition, hoarding of resources and twitchy solitude?

Do we embrace global interdependence, or retreat into the delusions of nativist populism? Boris Johnson’s Government, to be fair, has behaved with commendable calmness, immersing itself in scientific advice and committing itself to do, in the words of Rishi Sunak yesterday, “whatever it takes”.

Matthew d’Ancona

US President Trump, in contrast, has railed against the “Chinese” virus, dismissed it as a Democrat “hoax” and issued spiteful travel bans.

The public rhetoric of the crisis urges us to congregate around collective goals, to take care of one another, to put the common good before narrow self-interest. Yet most of the practical measures that have been taken so far will compound disaggregation: social distancing, self-isolation, working from home, and the closure of public venues. We are being called upon to stand together — and yet to remain (literally) in capsules. We are enjoined to act, before all else, as a community — but also to avoid one another. That is some paradox. It is also much more than a philosophical question. The infection lurks for all to catch equally, but the havoc it wreaks will be uneven. Those with access to private healthcare start with an advantage. So too do those who are registered at a well-run primary care centre and live near an excellent hospital.

Disease is a terrible equaliser, but the treatment of the infected will not be equal. For Londoners, one way to honour the memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy is to make sure in the weeks and months ahead that the tower blocks of our city do not become hell-holes of illness and neglect out of the pages of a J G Ballard novel.

A subset of this most basic challenge is the issue of intergenerational tensions. For a while, there has been much discussion of the need for a new generational contract — as the old live, work and retain their property, and the young struggle to find secure employment, buy a home and address the problems they will inherit from their elders (notably, climate emergency).

But Covid-19 has added a bitter twist to all this. In this crisis, the young will have to join forces with the middle-aged to keep the elderly — or, more accurately, those over 70 — safe for as long as possible, and to look after them if they fall sick. Already, the most common anxiety I hear is that the old — dismissive of fuss, and often in better shape than they expected to be — are resisting calls for them to self-isolate. And, to be fair, most 70-year-olds are much more independent than people of their age used to be. “Ok, boomer” they can cope with. “Stay home, boomer” makes them angry.

Incidentally, if you are looking for a book to read during these strange and stressful days, look no further than Jonathan Sacks’s magnificent Morality: Restoring the Common Good in Divided Times. What we need, the former Chief Rabbi argues, is a new social covenant — not a contract, please note — that finds a place for “We” alongside “I”. Trust me, it is a masterpiece. And that’s another thing. Will we learn deeper habits of trust in this period of online hibernation, or forget them altogether? The stakes are indeed that high.

There is no intrinsic reason why we should emerge weaker, more fearful, less bonded to one another. That lies entirely in our own hands. We should look forward to something beyond our present bewilderment, even as we accept, with as much courage and serenity as we can muster, that a hard rain’s a-gonna fall.