🔥Disease expert doesn’t expect Chinese-level quarantines in U.S.🔥

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he doesn’t see the drastic type of quarantining being enforced in China to contain the coronavirus happening in the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Dr. Jonathan LaPook Saturday in Washington for a report to be broadcast on tonight’s 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. “I don’t imagine that the degree of the draconian nature of what the Chinese did would ever be either feasible, applicable, doable or whatever you wanna call it in the United States,” Fauci says. “I don’t think you could do that. But the idea of social distancing. I mean, obviously, that’s something that will be seriously considered, depending upon where we are in a particular region of the country.” “Early on the administration was criticized for downplaying the outbreak,” LaPook says to Fauci later in the interview. “What’s the danger of minimizing the risk of an infectious outbreak?” “Well, I mean the danger of minimization on– in any arena of infectious disease and outbreak is you might get people to be complacent, number one,” Fauci says. “Number two when bad things happen your credibility is lost because you’ve downplayed something.”

