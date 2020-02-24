disappearance-at-clifton-hill

🔥Disappearance at Clifton Hill🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Summary:

Following the death of her mother, Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a troubled young woman with a checkered past, returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and the dilapidated motel her family used to run. While there, she finds herself drawn once again into a mystery that has haunted her since childhood: what happened to the young boy she sawFollowing the death of her mother, Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a troubled young woman with a checkered past, returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and the dilapidated motel her family used to run. While there, she finds herself drawn once again into a mystery that has haunted her since childhood: what happened to the young boy she saw being violently abducted in the woods twenty-five years ago? As Abby sets out to find out the truth, she must confront both a shocking, long-buried conspiracy that runs as deep as the falls themselves as well as her own inner demons. [IFC Midnight]… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Rating:

NR

Runtime:
100 min

Related Posts

noah-centineo-had-no-idea-he-would-be-a-hollywood-heartthrob-after-to-all-the-boys

🔥Noah Centineo Had No Idea He Would Be A Hollywood Heartthrob After To All The Boys🔥

John koli
justice-league’s-snyder-cut-has-a-perfect-new-poster,-now-we-just-need-the-movie

Justice League’s Snyder Cut Has A Perfect New Poster, Now We Just Need The Movie

John koli
that-time-will-ferrell-got-lost-in-switzerland-while-filming-and-needed-rescuing

🔥That Time Will Ferrell Got Lost In Switzerland While Filming And Needed Rescuing🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *