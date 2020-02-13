🔥Dinosaur 50p coins set to commemorate UK's contribution to natural history🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Colourful dinosaurs will feature on new 50p coins to mark Britain’s contribution to discovering the prehistoric beasts.

The commemorative pieces will feature three different dinosaurs, the fossils of which led British anatomist Sir Richard Owen to coin the term “Dinosauria” in a paper in 1842.

The renowned Victorian scientist came up with the name, meaning “fearfully great lizards”, after noting common characteristics between the fossils of Megalosaurus, Iguanodon and Hylaeosaurus.

“The story of the discovery of dinosaurs is fascinating and particularly relevant for the Natural History Museum since Sir Richard Owen, who coined the term dinosaur, was also our founder,” the London museum’s executive director of engagement Clare Matterson explained.

“The Dinosauria collection brings this story to life for modern day dinosaur enthusiasts everywhere.”

The illustrations by paleoartist Robert Nicholls are scientifically accurate representations of the prehistoric beasts, according to the Royal Mint.

The Megalosaurus coin can be bought from Thursday, the Iguanodon from March 16 and the Hylaeosaurus from April 6.

They will range in cost from £10 to up to £945 for limited-run, gold-proof editions.

It follows the discovery of a new species of dinosaur, known as the “Reaper of Death”, for the first time in 50 years.