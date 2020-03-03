🔥Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight date confirmed for May 2 at Manchester Arena🔥

Dillian Whyte will fight Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on, may 2, Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

Whyte may be the current WBC mandatory challenger, just one single loss to Anthony Joshua tarnishing an otherwise perfect 28 fight record.

The Brit has chosen a stern challenge with a third Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight rendering the belt currently unavailable.

Povetkin has lost just twice in a 38-fight career, defeated by Anthony Wladamir and Joshua Klitschko. With the Russian now 40, the fight Whyte surely represents his last opportunity for another shot at a global title.

Despite Povetkin arriving at the finish of his career, Whyte says he could be not taking the task lightly.

“This is a superb fight, he told Sky Sports. “Povetkin can be an Olympic gold medallist, has plenty of experience, he’s a former world champion and he’s only lost to Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

“I’m not overlooking him. He’ll can be found in shape, he’s tough and incredibly well-schooled.

“I’ve got respect for him but I’m to maximum violence, straight animal instinct.”

Whyte will undoubtedly be fighting for the next time since he was provisionally and incorrectly suspended by the WBC over an alleged failed drugs test, in December overcoming Mariusz Wach.

Whyte battled to a unanimous decision victory against Wach on his return ( via Getty Images)

His performance contrary to the stubborn 6ft, 7in heavyweight giant was below par – understandable given the circumstances somewhat.

Though Povetkin was stopped in the seventh round by Joshua, he showed his class before defeating Brit Hughie Fury and earning a hard-fought draw against American Michael Hunter.

On the fight, he said: “I’m very happy to fight Whyte, it is definitely discussed but didn’t happen for reasons uknown.

“I am not about big announcements, I’m about winning in the ring, and on, may 2 people will dsicover a magnificent fight.”