🔥Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Dereck Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk postponed🔥

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Dereck Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk have been postponed, Matchroom have confirmed.

A huge summer of heavyweight boxing is likely to be derailed due to the coronavirus outbreak which has brought sport across the world to a halt.

Whyte vs Povetkin was scheduled to kick off that run on May 2 on a card that was also set to feature Katie Taylor defend her undisputed lightweight crown against Amanda Serrano in Manchester.

Back in London, Usyk, the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s WBO heavyweight title, had been set to meet the battle-hardened former world title challenger Chisora. Their bout was originally scheduled for late March until the Ukrainian suffered an injury in training.

Both cards however have been postponed with the British Boxing Board of Control announcing all boxing shows in May under its jurisdiction have been called off.​

A BBBoC statement said: “The British Boxing Board of Control has further extended its suspension of boxing tournaments under its jurisdiction for the month of May.

“We will continue to follow the government and medical authorities advice and keep the situation under review and when possible explore all options available to find a way of lifting the suspension when conditions permit.”

Joshua’s world title defence against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20 also under threat.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were also expected to meet in their trilogy fight in July with promoter Bob Arum admitting last week October is now a more likely date.