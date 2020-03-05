🔥Dillian Whyte accuses Tyson Fury of ducking him and vows to unveil new KO punch against Alexander Povetkin🔥

London heavyweight Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of running scared from him.

Whyte said Fury was continually shunning his advances over a fight, and knows he has to wait until February next year at the earliest for a guaranteed WBC title shot against his fellow Briton.

“I’m not happy at all because Tyson Fury is not going to fight me voluntarily,” said the Brixton boxer. “He’s always done the same thing, try to avoid me, and try to make the AJ [Anthony Joshua] fight and fight [Deontay] Wilder again.”

Whyte takes on Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on May 2 and has pledged to add a new knock-out punch to his armoury other than his renowned left hook.

“I think it’s time I showed something else to my game now,” said Whyte. “Everyone knows the left hook and stuff, and they’ll be watching. When I bring something else and it’s lights out then they’ll be like ‘oh, wow, actually he’s got a right hand or uppercut. We’ll see.”