🔥Diego Simeone: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid behind closed doors at Anfield would be unfair on hosts🔥

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says playing Wednesday night’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Liverpool behind closed doors would be unfair on the Reds.

The Rojiblancos won the first match 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month and Simeone said afterwards that the Atleti fans had played a huge part in their victory.

Fixtures across Europe are now being shut to the public amid the threat of coronavirus, but Wednesday’s game looks set to go ahead without any restrictions.

“It wouldn’t be fair to give my opinion,” Simeone said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, echoing Jurgen Klopp’s stance on the matter. “The biggest concern is the importance of this disease.

“We don’t have the power to make decisions, but I’m sure the authorities are working to resolve something that is worrying us all.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

And when it was put to him that the match could be played behind closed doors, he said: “You hear rumours that it could be played without fans.

“Let’s hope it’s played with the fans there.

“It wouldn’t be fair on Liverpool.

“We played in front of our fans (in the first leg). Liverpool’s fans are very important to the team.”