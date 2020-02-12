🔥Diego Costa training ahead of Liverpool clash as Atletico Madrid sweat on six players for Champions League tie🔥

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is back in training ahead of next week’s Champions League clash at home to Liverpool, but Kieran Trippier is ruled out.

The Rojiblancos are sweating on the fitness of the former Chelsea forward and five other players for the game against the Reds at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Costa has been sidelined since November with a hernia disk injury, but has been involved in training again this week after missing the last 17 games and could play a part in the last-16 first leg next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix faces a race against time to be back from a muscle problem which has seen the club’s €126 million summer signing miss the last two matches and the Portuguese is unlikely to be risked against Valencia in LaLiga this weekend.

Alvaro Morata limped off with a groin problem in the Madrid derby on February 1, but he is expected to be available and could play some part at Mestalla on Friday.

Right-back Kieran Trippier is definitely out after undergoing surgery for a groin injury. The former Tottenham defender should be back for the second leg in March, though.

Another right-back, Santiago Arias, is ready to return after missing the last three matches with a groin problem of his own and could feature against the Reds next week.

Centre-back Jose Gimenez is also back in contention, having not featured for any of the past seven games due to a muscle injury, while midfielder Hector Herrera should be available after a tendinitis problem.