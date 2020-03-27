🔥'Didn't take an L!' – Arsenal change their name on Twitter for celebrate the Invincibles🔥

Arsenal have removed the ‘L’ from the end of their name on their Twitter account in homage to the famous 2003/04 Invincibles side. 

The Gunners are entertaining fans amid the coronavirus football shutdown by screening the Invincibles documentary on their ArsenalPlayer platform on Friday evening. 

Instead of watching the current side battle for European football, supporters are taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane to relieve the days of Vieira, Bergkamp, Henry & Co. – from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s infamous penalty miss at Old Trafford, to Henry’s hat-trick against Liverpool and winning the title at White Hart Lane. 

Arsene Wenger’s side won 26 and drew 12 of their 38 Premier League games en route to the title that season, losing none – hence the lack of an ‘L’ in the name.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

No other side in the modern era has managed to achieve the feat, though for a long time Liverpool looked set to do so this season before a surprise loss to Liverpool.

