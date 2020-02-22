🔥Didi Hamann warns Timo Werner off Liverpool move: 'He's better suited to Man Utd or Chelsea'🔥

Former Liverpool man Dietmar Hamann has warned RB Leipzig star Timo Werner off a summer move to Anfield, suggesting he’d be better off joining Manchester United or Chelsea.

Werner has been heavily linked with a move to join Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering side, and addressed the speculation after scoring in Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old called the Reds ‘the best team in the world’ and said he was ‘very proud’ to be linked, though he suggested he would have to improve to break into the side.

That is a sentiment Hamann agrees with, claiming playing time would be easier to come across at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

“I trust [Werner] to play in a very big team soon,” Hamann wrote in his Sky Germany column. “It is of course an honour for him to be linked to Liverpool.

“The question is: does he match Liverpool? For me he is strongest when he comes through the middle and can use his greatest weapon: his speed.

“With [Roberto] Firmino, Liverpool have a striker who is always playable and connects a lot with his team-mates.

‘If Werner went to Liverpool, I would rather see him outside, but there are two absolute grenades in the team with [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah.

“If none of the three strikers get injured or move, he won’t play and I don’t think that’s what he wants. Liverpool is the absolute benchmark, but in my view he would be better suited to Manchester United or Chelsea.”