🔥Did Saks Potts just make the coolest pair of leather trousers on the planet?🔥

Copenhagen-based brand Saks Potts unveiled its latest collection at a basement car garage in Paris last night, and revealed a tougher aesthetic than that of the colourful fur-trimmed belted leather coats with which it found fame.

The collection was in fact called ‘Biker’ and among the leather-centric motocross themed line-up was a pair of lace-up front leather trousers so wonderfully outlandish, they’ve instantly become one of the best things we have seen all fashion month.

The trousers, which came in electric blue, rust brown and black, have a slightly low-rise hip, giving them a very early 2000s feel, and come with matching leather moto-jackets, should one be bold enough to commit to a full look.

The collection was inspired by ‘the world of biker culture and R&B icons,’ in particular the lewd leathery ensembles loved by ‘Dirrty’-era Christina Aguilera.

While we can picture the likes of Rihanna and Cardi B (both of whom have been seen sporting the brand’s aforementioned fur-trimmed coats) clamouring to get their hands on such leg corseting, we’ll admit these outré offerings might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Leather trousers are however set to continue to be a big trend for this year, and there was plenty of less intimidating leathery loveliness elsewhere in the collection. In fact, if Barbara Saks and Catherine Potts have anything to do with it, we will be living head-to-toe in the stuff come autumn.

