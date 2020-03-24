🔥Did Halsey and Evan Peters break up? The singer deletes Instagram posts as she appears to isolate with ex Yungblud🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Halsey and American Horror Story actor Evan Peters have ignited speculation that the pair may have split, after Halsey deleted many of her pictures with Peters on her Instagram – including a sentimental birthday post.

The singer also appears to be spending isolation with her ex, Yorkshire musician Yungblud, after the pair posted photos of a homemade roast dinner on Sunday.

Halsey and Peters were first believed to have started dating last September after the singer had repeatedly tweeted over the years that she was a huge fan of him – with one prophetic tweet in 2013 reading, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.”

She later confirmed a real-life romance in November on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

But a number of photos of Peters have now been deleted from Halsey’s feed, including a recent birthday post in which she wrote, “Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

The only recent post of the couple is a Valentine’s Day one, which was taken in Ennetburgen in Switzerland.

It showed Peters carrying Halsey on his shoulders in an infinity pool, with a view of the Alps behind them.

She captioned the post, “Life is going ‘swimmingly’. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

On Sunday, Halsey also sparked theories that she and her ex Yungblud had got back together.

On Instagram, she posted a story of a roast dinner with all the trimmings which she captioned, “My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified.”

She added that supplies were “limited.” Yungblud, who is from Yorkshire, reposted the story to his Instagram and added both a black heart and tick emoji.

Appearing to confirm he was there, Yungblud said, “Can confirm.”

Yungblud and Halsey dated prior to her relationship with Peters and shared videos and pictures of one another in December 2018, which included a video of Halsey gifting him a guitar and a later trip to London in January 2019.

They also collaborated on a song called ’11 Minutes’ together and while their break up was never formally announced, it is believed that they split up a few weeks before Halsey began dating Peters in September of the same year.