🔥Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson's Hampstead film set home for sale🔥

Diane Keaton’s Hampstead movie house for sale — and other A-list pads

The home where Diane Keaton starred with Brendan Gleeson in the 2017 movie Hampstead is for sale.

The four-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Hampstead Village, has been split into two apartments spread across the property’s five floors.

It could stay as it is — or equally could revert to being a whole house once again, which would give the new owner 1,933sq ft of living space in total.

This starry number is listed with Knight Frank for £2.75 million.