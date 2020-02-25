🔥Diane Keaton Added Herself To A John Wick Scene With Keanu Reeves And … Whoa🔥

After Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves had a Something’s Gotta Give reunion at the 2020 Oscars, I needed more. I did not know “more” would be this spliced John Wick scene with Diane Keaton — shared BY Diane Keaton. But now that this random scene is in my life, I want Diane Keaton to be in John Wick: Chapter 4. Let her go through Halle Berry’s training for the next movie.

Keanu Reeves’ clip is from the most recent John Wick movie, 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, but Diane Keaton’s clip is from the 1996 movie The First Wives Club. Check it out:

To quote Keanu himself: Whoa.

I love that Diane Keaton is using Instagram to continue her Keanu Reeves connection from the Oscars, which were held just a couple of weeks ago. Diane and Keanu got to present the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay (one of Parasite’s many Oscar wins) and chatted about making the 2003 romantic comedy.

Diane Keaton: It’s been a long time since you and I made that movie, Something’s Gotta Give. Remember me in it?

Keanu Reeves: You were amazing.

Diane Keaton: YOU were amazing.

Keanu: I’ll never forget reading that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the first time.

Diane: Yeah, I know, yeah. Obviously me neither. That was a lot of crying in there, Keanu. Lots of laughing and crying and, well, we had some, well, let’s be frank — it was a good time.

Keanu: It was amazing! Good times! You and Jack!

Diane: Oh, well, I wouldn’t go that far…

Re-watch that Oscars presentation:

In Something’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton’s character Erica ultimately picks Jack Nicholson’s Harry over Keanu Reeves’ Julian. But after watching the Oscars, writer/director Nancy Meyers quipped that maybe the other characters got together after all:

I need this to keep going. Keanu Reeves is now filming The Matrix 4, but he should also be filming John Wick: Chapter 4 pretty soon. Diane Keaton was recently in Poms, Book Club, and The Young Pope, and she has another romantic comedy coming out called Love, Weddings & Other Disasters. But it’s about time this wonderfully eccentric lady got her action hero groove on, so what say you, Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski? John Wick 4 is currently scheduled for release May 21, 2021.