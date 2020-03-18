🔥Diamond Princess heroes David and Sally Abel urge country to 'pull together' in face of coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British couple who shot to fame for their upbeat daily updates while quarantined on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship have called upon the British public to “pull together” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

David, 73, and Sally Abel, 70, from Northamptonshire, have made a full recovery after being struck down with the Covid-19 virus on board the liner which was harboured in Japan last month.

The couple were treated in a Japanese hospital after being diagnosed with both the virus and pneumonia, and have been in self-isolation since returning home to the UK earlier this week.

Mr Abel told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday: “I think the measures the Government are finally taking, if people take notice and abide by them and we all take responsibility for our own health and our own hygiene, I think this could be over as quickly as it arrived.

“That might be very naive of me to say that but as a country, if we pull together it will disappear more quickly than we ever imagined.”

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined

Mr Abel also praised the Foreign Office for their help in getting the pair home, saying: “I can’t criticise them in any way.”

Mrs Abel told the breakfast TV programme she feared she was losing her husband at the height of his illness.

She said: “I didn’t think he was coming home. He was extremely bad.

“They diagnosed him with acute pneumonia, obviously a side effect of the virus, and basically he was giving up.

“I sat up most of the night watching him breathing because I didn’t think he was coming back.”

Current Government advice states those aged 70 and older should reduce social contact.

British cruise ship MS Braemar remains docked at the harbour in Mariel, Cuba (AFP via Getty Images)

The Abels’ encouragement comes as more than 650 Britons stuck on a virus-stricken cruise ship prepare to be flown back to the UK from Cuba on Wednesday evening.

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, which operates the Braemar cruise ship, said three flights chartered from British Airways would fly to Heathrow from Jose Marti Airport in Havana.

A total of 28 passengers on board the ship, who have shown influenza-like symptoms, are currently in isolation.

This includes two people who tested positive for Covid-19 at the last port of call, Willemstad, Curacao, on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office previously advised all over-70s and those with high-risk medical conditions not to travel on cruise ships on the recommendation of the chief medical officer.