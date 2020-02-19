🔥Diamond Princess evacuation flight for Brits stuck on coronavirus cruise ship 'ready to go'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A rescue flight to bring Britons on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan back home is “ready to go”, the Government said today.

Hundreds of passengers began disembarking from the Diamond Princess after two weeks in quarantine, but a plan to repatriate UK citizens was awaiting Japanese approval.

A total of 74 Britons were on board, with six — including David and Sally Abel, who have highlighted their plight on social media — among the 540 to test positive for the potentially deadly virus. It was unclear whether they will be able to board the flight.

Today the number of cases worldwide reached 74,000, with more than 2,000 deaths, including a second fatality in Hong Kong.

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined

It also emerged:

Britons were being tested for coronavirus in Cambodia after leaving the Holland America Line Westerdam cruise ship, where an elderly woman was diagnosed.

New infections fell for a second day in mainland China but experts said it was too early to tell if the outbreak had been contained.

UK firms were told not to dock the pay of workers told to self-isolate as a precaution against the virus.

Almost 5,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK, with only nine confirmed cases.

Britons on the Diamond Princess face a further period in NHS quarantine on returning to the UK.

It could take several days for all 3,700 passengers and crew to disembark.

No date has been set for the flight, which would be the third evacuation of UK citizens abroad, but the Foreign Office said it was due to take off “as soon as possible”.

More than 500 people on board the Diamond Princess have become infected with coronavirus (AP)

It said: “We hope the flight will be later this week, subject to permissions from the Japanese authorities.”

A source said: “We are ready to go but we are just waiting to get the final logistical details ironed out.”

A bus carrying the passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama (AP)

The Foreign Office added: “However, there is a chance that people who disembark will not be able to join the evacuation flight. We have the utmost concern for the affected Britons and strongly encourage them to register for the evacuation flight.”

Mr Abel, 74, who has kept the world informed of conditions on the liner through video updates, said a lack of hotel beds in the port city of Yokohama meant he and his wife would be admitted initially to a hostel for up to five days.

Mr Abel today confirmed they had both been given a second coronavirus diagnosis by an English-speaking doctor, after doubts were cast on their initial diagnosis.

David Abel and his wife SAlly (PA)

He said: “We should have been transferred off the ship last night. They tried to find a facility to put us in.

“We are going to a hostel. We are both positive for the virus. I cannot see any way of us being on that flight.”

Medical experts said it was possible to repatriate patients with coronavirus but suggested the ship’s passengers should face tougher quarantine in the UK.

Dr Simon Clarke, of Reading University, said: “If someone has coronavirus, but is not sick, it’s a political call as to whether the risk should be taken to repatriate them.

“If they are ill and there are suitable medical facilities wherever they happen to be, it might be best to leave them overseas until they are fit enough to travel, but there are established ways of transporting people who are ill.”

Dr Nathalie MacDermott, of King’s College London, said: “Those passengers leaving the boat should be managed in a similar manner to those individuals departing a highly affected city or region, as such a further 14-day self-isolation or quarantine period would be advisable even in the absence of symptoms.”