🔥Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger becomes first Brit to die from coronavirus🔥

A passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has become the first Briton to die from Covid-19.

Japan’s Health Ministry confirmed the death of the man on Friday.

No further details have been released and the victim has not been named.

The man is sixth passenger from the Diamond Princess – which was put in quarantine for two weeks after an outbreak of the disease – earlier this month.

The Foreign Office has been supporting the family of a sick man who had been aboard the ship, Health Minister Jo Churchill has said.

“The Foreign Office are supporting the family of a British man who has been very poorly and was a passenger on board the Diamond Princess,” she told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

“I haven’t had confirmation, because obviously I’m on the telephone to you, but I was aware there was a gentleman who was very, very poorly, and I’m sure like me your thoughts and sympathies go out to his family at this time.”

A spokeswoman for Princess Cruises, which operates the Diamond Princess ship that the British man had been holidaying on, said: “All of us at Princess Cruises, including the crew of Diamond Princess, offer our sincere condolences to family members and friends for their loss.

“Our dedicated care team are on hand to provide support.”

It comes as the total number of confirmed cases in the UK hit 19 earlier on Friday, including the first in Wales.

There were 705 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed among the passengers.

The victim was one of four Brits who had to remain in Japan following a two-week quarantine aboard the ship.

There have been more than 83,000 cases of the virus around the world and more than 2,800 deaths.

More than 70 Brits were aboard the ship, which was quarantined in the port of Yokohama.

This story is being updated…