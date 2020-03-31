🔥Dewsbury house blast that left two men hospitalised 'felt like an earthquake'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An explosion that destroyed a house and left two men injured in hospital felt like an “earthquake”, neighbours have said.

Residents in Crescent Walk, in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, described seeing one of the injured men crawling from the house to the back garden, with his clothes shredded from the blast.

It is believed that the family who live in the house are currently abroad and the injured man was checking the property while they are away.

Police said the 55-year-old man, who was in the house at the time, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Another man is being treated in hospital for a head injury after he was struck by debris at the scene.

A neighbour said he was woken up by the explosion on Tuesday morning.

The man, who lives about six houses away and did not want to be named, said: “It’s just exploded. Both sides. Bang.

“It proper shook my bed. That’s what woke me up.

“I thought it was an earthquake. My wife started screaming.

“She said, ‘I think a house has blown up’. I ran outside and I saw it all in flames, with a guy trying to crawl out into the back garden. His clothes must have shredded.

“The neighbours came and gave him blankets and covered him up.”

He said he saw another man with a gash on his head.

He said he believes the family who live in the house are abroad on holiday and a relative had gone in to check the property when the explosion happened.

The entire rear of the modern terraced home has been destroyed and furniture could be seen hanging out of the missing back wall.

There is also extensive damage to the front of the house and to the two house on either side.

A back yard has been filled with rubble, and cars some distance away had windows smashed.

On Tuesday afternoon, a large number of firefighters and police remained in the cordoned-off street, including a cherry-picker, from which crews continued to put water on the smouldering roof.

The fire brigade respond to an explosion in a house in Dewbury. (Yasir Shahzad)

Emergency services, including five fire crews, police, ambulance and specialist teams, were called to the house at 11.37am on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: “Officers and fire and ambulance services attended the incident, in which it was apparent a property had suffered significant damage and was on fire.

“A 55-year-old man in the house was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries caused by the incident. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Another male, who suffered a head injury after being struck by debris, was treated at the scene.

“He was later taken to hospital for further treatment to the injury, which is not life-threatening.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause.