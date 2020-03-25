Devon Allman embarks on a virtual tour without leaving his St. Louis-area home

Devon Allman

Photo by Kaelan Barowsky

Rocker Devon Allman is going on tour this week — at least to the extent one can go on tour these days in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Allman launches his “We Are Still All Together Tour,” a Facebook Live concert series from his St. Louis-area home. It’s a perfect solution, he says, since “we can’t go from city to city.”Other shows this week are at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday. He’ll do three shows a week and repost the videos the next day on Instagram and YouTube. Each week on social media, Allman will announce the week’s “tour” dates.

Devon Allman tour graphic

Livestreaming concerts has become a popular alternative lately, with artists “pulling out their phones and going live,” Allman says. “Everyone wants to tune into their favorite artists. But it seems really random and not planned out, which is cool too. But maybe I can do something different.”Allman wants to give livestreaming more structure and make it a more appealing experience. Key to making that happen was enacting partnerships with Gibson Guitars, Earthworks Audio and Meyer Sound Lab to give the “We Are Still All Together Tour” what it needed to set it apart.“I don’t like to half-ass anything,” Allman says. “Not to take away from randomly going live, which I’ve done before and there’s a benefit to that. But this is important to me because I want my fans to know when they can tune in, when they can look forward to it, and know the band will look good and sound good.”His livestreaming will be professionally shot and mixed, not with phone or computer set up on a kitchen table.Allman says when he first ran the idea by the sponsors, “they were all over it. They said, ‘Count us in and we’ll send product and put it on our social media.’ They were glad it was so organized, glad it’s a virtual tour rather than random pop-ups, and glad I care about great audio and settings.”Each of Allman’s home performances will be themed, making each different from the last.“A night where there’s just covers makes sense,” he says. “So does a night where there will only be audience requests where I’ll have a screen where everyone can leave comments. I might do an all ‘80s night, or just a Q&A with music. It can change as we go. I might go live and show you how to make a kick-ass Italian dish.”He’ll also perform from different rooms in his home and is looking at having “special guests like local artists come into my home. We’ll wipe everything down and jam along with me.”But the bulk of the performances will be just him and his guitar.Any funds raised from the tour’s “virtual tip jar” will go to Allman’s now out-of-work crew. He says Gibson Guitars is donating instruments for giveaways.Allman was on a West Coast tour with the Allman Betts Band when COVID-19 began spreading quickly. He canceled the rest of the tour including dates in Washington and Oregon. “I freaked out,” he says. “I didn’t want to risk anyone on my team.”His last show was March 11 in California. The March 9 show in Los Angeles brought out none other than Robby Krieger of the Doors, which made for an especially great night near the tour’s unexpected end.“As soon as I got home, I said, ‘OK, let’s see how it looks.’ Obviously, day-by-day, it’s getting more and more dangerous,” Allman says.Allman — son of the late, legendary Gregg Allman — is keeping a positive outlook, though he feels awful about people losing their lives.But being trapped at home can have some benefits. “Maybe people have time to work on things they never got to work on, or maybe they’ll have some sort of epiphany.“I’m always bouncing state to state, country to country. This gives me time to sit in my home I worked so far for that I’m always leaving. I’m fine with it for now.”Allman is scheduled to perform July 17 at the new St. Louis Music Park with headliner Blackberry Smoke’s “Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll.”

