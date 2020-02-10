🔥Develop your online expertise at our free Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs event🔥

If women founded and developed new businesses at the same rate as men in this country, the economy would benefit by £250 billion. That’s according to the Alison Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship, an independent report commissioned by the Treasury, which published it’s report earlier this year.

It identifies barriers faced by women entrepreneurs in the UK including challenges acquiring funding, balancing work and home life, and developing business networks. Given greater support, female-founded companies could help improve the UK’s productivity, currently below most G7 countries, the review surmised.

Held annually on November 19, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day aims to empower women in business around the world by spotlighting the difficulties faced by female founders and strategising ways to overcome them. Set up by humanitarian Wendy Diamond in 2014, to date the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation has reached a reported five billion people.

Ahead of this year’s celebration Future London, alongside our Skills Project partner Google Digital Garage, is holding ‘Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs’, a free day-long event designed to inspire and embolden London’s existing and budding entrepreneurs. It will feature a series of motivational talks and digital skills tutorials.

Social-media strategy

One of the key features of the day is a talk highlighting the benefits of putting a social media strategy in place and detailing how entrepreneurs might go about developing one.

Including information about how to create the right social media tone, and choose the right platform(s), it is designed for small business owners keen to realise the potential an effective social media policy could unlock. The session will be led by a tech expert from Google Digital Garage, and there will be opportunities to ask questions.

Get clued up on digital marketing

Digital marketing can be crucial to a start-up’s success — learn more in a session introducing you to digital marketing strategy. Featuring pointers on how to build the very best website, maximise search engine optimisation, differentiate your business from online competitors, and more, the session aims to equip attendees with the fundamentals. It is hosted by one of Google Digital Garage’s tech trainers.

Learn why confidence is key

Only 39 per cent of women believe in their abilities to found a business, the Rose Review uncovered; by comparison, 55 per cent of men believe in theirs. If you have a great idea but are nervous about putting it into practice, then consider attending #IamRemarkable — a session designed to encourage entrepreneurs to nurture confidence in themselves and, crucially, their professional skillset.

The details

Taking place at the Google Academy London in Victoria, Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs is open to 100 people. You can secure your free place by signing up online.

The day kicks off at 9:30am with refreshments, followed by 30-minutes of talks (10-10:30am) from entrepreneur Freya Bromley and start-up community entrepreneur Deborah Okenla.

The Introduction to Social Media Strategy takes place from 10:30-11:30am. Then from 11:45- 12:45pm, there is the Introduction to Digital Marketing Strategy session, followed by a light lunch.

The day closes with the #IamRemarkable talk on growing self confidence and essential self promotion skills, from 2-3.30pm.

Confirm your place by visiting: standard.co.uk/event