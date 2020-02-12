🔥Deval Patrick drops out of presidential race🔥

Washington — Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick suspended his presidential campaign barely three months after jumping into the race, after failing to gain any delegates in the New Hampshire primary. Patrick, who launched his campaign in November, failed to gain a foothold in a crowded Democratic field.

“The vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting. So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately,” Patrick said in a statement to supporters on Wednesday. The former governor won less than 1% of the vote in New Hampshire’s primary, with nearly all votes counted.Patrick had mulled joining the presidential race for months before eventually launching his campaign. He also addressed his relatively late entry into the race in his statement to supporters.

“Many in the media have noted that I entered the race ‘late.’ As a direct and limiting consequence, I’ve met many people on the campaign trail who lament how they wished I had entered the race sooner. As I hope you know, I entered this race when I could, and not a moment before I should have,” Patrick said. He criticized coverage of his campaign, saying voters must continue to exercise the preferences even when “the media confuses its essential responsibility to report what happens with its extraordinary power to influence what will.”Patrick had been expected to suspend his campaign after results from the New Hampshire primary began trickling in Tuesday night. Senator Bernie Sanders won the primary, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar.Businessman Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet also announced they were suspending their campaigns on Tuesday night.Patrick was the last black candidate remaining in the race, after the departure of Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. Seven of the eight candidates still running are white.