🔥Determined Arsenal defender Pablo Mari pushing to make debut against Newcastle🔥

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is pushing to make his debut for the club against Newcastle on Sunday.

Mari moved to Arsenal last month from Brazilian club Flamengo and joined the club on loan until the end of the season, although there is the option for the switch to be made permanent in the summer.

The Spaniard has since linked up with his new team-mates and joined them in Dubai over the past few days for their warm-weather training camp.

The centre-back trained with the squad but he has not played since December, when he completed the entire 120 minutes of Flamengo’s Club World Cup Final defeat to Liverpool.

Arsenal are consequently reluctant to rush Mari back into action, although he is pushing to make the squad for the home match against Newcastle.

Fellow new signing Cedric Soares, however, is not expected to feature, as he is still recovering from a knee injury. The right-back, who joined on loan from Southampton, has not played since coming off 21 minutes into the match with Crystal Palace on January 21.

In Pictures | Arsenal training session in Dubai | 07/02/2020

Asked if he was optimistic about having the pair ready for Sunday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “With Pablo I am a little bit more than Cedric, but we have to go step by step. He is a new player and I am sure he is very excited and wants to prove everything in three days, so we have to manage him wisely.”