🔥Destiny 2's Season of Worthy update: What to expect in March🔥

Bungie is gearing up to release Destiny 2’s next huge update, Season of the Worthy.

As well as bringing with it a myriad of changes, the game will also introduce the next part of the story – which is all about protecting The Last City from planet-destroying Red Legion ship, The Almighty.

Picking up exactly where the last season left us, The Almighty is on a suicide collision course with The Last City, after The Guardians successfully thwarted the Red Legion from taking over the Sundial.

Launching on March 10, here are the key things coming to Destiny 2 when Season of the Worthy releases March 10 – including the new weapons, story quests, the return of player versus player (PvP) mode Trials of Osiris and more.

PvP mode Trials of Osiris will make a glorious return (Destiny 2/Bungie)

No more loot boxes

Bungie has said that they will remove their current system of loot boxes, instead opting for a Fortnite-style Battle Pass.

Bright Engrams are Destiny’s loot box system. Loot boxes are often compared to being a form of gambling, mostly because they’re bought using real money and, as you might expect, have a per cent based chance to give you cosmetic items for your character.

Game director Luke Smith spoke about the reason behind this in a​ blog post, saying that “Bungie wants players to know what they’re buying.”

While you can no longer buy them outright, they will still be in the game’s free rewards track for the Battle Pass.

It’s currently unknown if anything will be brought in to replace Bright Engrams, which have been in the game ever since the Eververse Store was introduced.

Story missions

Guardians will be faced with the daunting task of protecting the Last City against a monstrous ship intent on crashing into the planet and utterly destroying everything.

Working with the AI Warmind Rasputin at certain locations called Seraph Towers, you’ll clear out enemies and also go to Lost Sectors.

Completing these quests will yield sweet rewards in the shape of unique gear.

Trials of Osiris returns

Destiny’s PvP competitive activity is returning soon after Season of the Worthy begins on Friday, March 10.

After fan lamented its absence in Destiny 2, Bungie finally decided it was time to bring it back.

This time around it will have competitive challenges for players to complete every weekend.

Trials of Osiris will also be instantly available for players to participate in once you reach a certain power level

New Exotic weapons and armour

Once bought, the season pass will give you a myriad of rewards, like cosmetics or in-game currency as you continue to level it up.

This system has been opted by Fortnite and Apex Legends and it offers a chance to see the rewards you’ll get instead of rolling the dice and getting something random like with a loot box.

The battle pass will also have a free track reward system for those who don’t purchase it.

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy will be available to play on Friday, March 10 after Tuesday’s reset.