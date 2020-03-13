Get ready to fight for your life, Trials of Osiris is coming to Destiny 2 at long last.

Now that Season of the Worthy has officially launched, we are expecting Destiny’s infamous PvP (player vs player) competitive activity to return to the game today after the daily reset.

First introduced in Destiny 1, the Trials will only be available during weekends and has always gone live on a Friday.

Trials should be going live with Destiny 2’s daily reset, March 13, at 17: 00 pm GMT.

This competitive PvP mode pits teams of three against each other in the Crucible. The objective is to kill as many enemies as possible and earn the most points; the more you earn, the more loot you get.

While you’ll still be able to jump into the Crucible normally, The Trials of Osiris is seen as the highest tier in Destiny’s PvP, certainly in terms of the average skill level.

The nostalgia will be strong with original Destiny players who will be happy to know that beloved maps Cauldron, Exodus Blue and Anomaly will all be available, along with the original Trials gear set as an obtainable reward.

As well as bringing with it a myriad of changes, Season of the Worthy will also introduce the next part of the story – which is all about protecting The Last City from planet-destroying Red Legion ship, The Almighty.

Picking up exactly where the last season left us, The Almighty is on a suicide collision course with The Last City, after The Guardians successfully thwarted the Red Legion from taking over the Sundial.

Will you be jumping into the Trials of Osiris this weekend?