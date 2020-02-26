🔥Destiny 2 is finally getting beloved PvP mode Trials of Osiris🔥

Get ready to fight for your life, Trials of Osiris is coming to Destiny 2 at long last.

Destiny’s infamous PvP (player vs player) competitive activity is returning soon after Season of the Worthy begins on Friday, March 10.

If you’ve been playing Destiny 2 you’ll be aware of an ongoing in-game event which is asking players to donate Polarized Fractaline – a resource brought in for the current Season of Dawn – to the Empyrean Foundation.

Developers Bungie set targets throughout February which have been smashed by players who have now completed the project.

Blinded by the light: Return to the Trials of Osiris and prove your strength (Destiny 2/Bungie)

In the first confirmation of the return of Trials, Bungie announced the news on Tuesday in a tweet along with a link to a developer video revealing it.

Trials is a competitive PvP mode which pits teams of three against each other in the Crucible. The objective is to kill as many enemies as possible and earn the most points; the more you earn, the more loot you get.

First introduced in Destiny 1, the Trials will only be available during weekends.

While you’ll still be able to jump into the Crucible normally, The Trials of Osiris is seen as the highest tier in Destiny’s PvP, certainly in terms of the average skill level.

The nostalgia will be strong with original Destiny players who will be happy to know that beloved maps Cauldron, Exodus Blue and Anomaly will all be available, along with the original Trials gear set as an obtainable reward.

When does Season of the Worthy begin?

Season of the Worthy will go live on Tuesday, March 10 and it’s expected that Trials of Osiris will be available on that weekend, March 13.

As the current season draws to a close, will you step back into the Crucible and surmount the Trials of Osiris?