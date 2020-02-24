🔥Desperate search for missing walker on Ben Nevis with heavy snow set to batter Scotland🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A desperate search is underway for a missing man days after he posted a video of himself scaling Britain’s tallest mountain.

Tomas Gafrik, from Slovakia, was last heard from on Thursday when he shared a short film of himself on social media as he passed the halfway mark on Ben Nevis in the Scottish highlands.

Some 40 rescuers have been working round the clock to find Mr Gafrik after they were alerted to his disappearance on Sunday morning.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) said 27 of its own members, accompanied by a helicopter and 12 volunteers from other groups, had launched a major effort to locate him before strong winds and snow sweep the area.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, LMRT pointed to Monday’s forecast of “50-80mph winds with extensive heavy snow,” which it acknowledged would make search around the mountain’s summits “extremely difficult”.

The group also offered a glimmer of hope, saying Mr Gafrik’s intention had been to visit nearby “fjords” after his Ben Nevis climb.

“We need to check if he has been seen since in case the search on the Ben is a wild goose chase,” they said.