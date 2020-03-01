🔥Designer Destinations: Piece of White's designer on living in Vietnam and why London is her favourite city🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

After seven years as a brand manager at Unilever, Zeynep Tansug decided it was time for her to design and manage her own fashion brand, and Piece of White was born.

“I had been drawing clothing designs for a long time, even cutting and sewing my own clothes,” Tansug tells the Standard. “The main motivation was to create timeless, classic and fashionable pieces with every-season approach.”

The label started off by reinventing the classic white shirt with pieces that came in unique shapes and were full of cool details. Tansung’s designs have since expanded to include dresses, skirts and jumpsuits, but still with an all-white palette – perfect for a holiday capsule wardrobe.

The Turkish native says she’s always had a creative flair: “I was born into a very creative family, with each member doing something related to art or fashion. And creativity has been an integral part of my life and clothes and fabrics have always held great interest for me right from my childhood.”

After establishing Piece of White in the Turkish market – with its high quality white fabrics, mostly made of 100 per cent silk or cotton – last year Tansug started began to focus on international distribution. To mark the expansion, we spoke to Tansug about some of her favourite holiday spots.

All-time favourite holiday…

“I can never decide if I like summer or winter holidays more. Ski holidays are among my favourite childhood memories, every minute spent there makes me feel so happy. Aspen and Vail are two of the most incredible ski destinations I have been to.”

Favourite country to visit …

“When we were living in Vietnam, we spent most weekends travelling to nearby Asian countries with our kids. All the cities were incredible in nature, and very kid friendly. I especially loved Singapore and Bali.”

Favourite city…

“London has always been my favourite city to travel to. It is a very lively city, there is always something going on. Beautiful parks, gardens, museums, galleries and amazing food. You always feel that it is highly multicultural. And there is very good education opportunities which was really important in our decision to move here.”

Favourite beach…

“The beaches and sea of my home country is my favourite of all. Fethiye, which is located in southern Turkey, has the best beach with turquoise waters surrounded by incredible nature. I also like the beaches of the Greek islands which are only an hour away from Turkey.”

Favourite restaurant…

“I love Italian cuisine. One of my favourite Italian experiences was at a restaurant in Capri within the lemon trees. The atmosphere was very unique and the food was perfect.”

Packing essentials…

“I always have at least three pairs of shoes; one is a very comfortable sports shoes which I wear during the flight and the others change depending on where I am travelling to. I also take at least three bags. One of my larger hand bags while travelling, a smaller cross bag which is easy to carry while touring around and a clutch for nights. Wherever I go to, I’m never without a pair of sunglasses.

“Comfort is the key for me when travelling. If I am travelling to a city, a white t-shirt or a sweatshirt and jeans is my go-to uniform. And I never forget to take a white shirt both for day and night. Shirt dresses and caftans with sandals are also my favourites for summer destinations.”

Carry-on beauty essentials…

“Face cream, mascara and lipstick. And my perfume, always.”

Zeynep’s top picks from her collection:

