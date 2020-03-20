🔥Designer Christian Siriano pledges to help make more masks for New York healthcare workers🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

In an unlikely, but much-needed fashion collaboration, Christian Siriano is teaming up with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to get more medical masks to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Siriano, who first gained notoriety as the season four winner of Project Runway in 2008, is a New York City-based designer whose fashion shows have become a celebrity favorite at New York Fashion Week.

On Friday afternoon, the 34-year-old posted messages on both Twitter and Instagram that were directed at Cuomo. “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” Siriano’s tweet read.

American fashion designer Christian Siriano (Mike Vitelli/BFA.com)

In an effort to reach Cuomo faster, Siriano shared a screenshot of his tweet to his Instagram as well with a similar caption that read, “If we need masks my team can make them! I have sewers and pattern makers ready to help working from home, we just need all the information on how to help.”

It didn’t take long for Siriano’s offer to make its way to Cuomo, who gratefully accepted the designer’s help. We’re in contact with @CSiriano,” the governor shared on Twitter. “Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”

Siriano’s initial tweet came just moments after Cuomo shared that New York was in need of personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks for healthcare workers as they treat patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We need companies to be creative to supply the crucial gear our healthcare workers need. NY will pay a premium and offer funding,” the governor’s call to action read.

Siriano and his team didn’t waste any time, as the designer updated his followers on his Instagram story that in addition to masks, they would be working on medical gowns as well.

Just hours later, he was sharing the first mockups of the masks he and his team put together. And while Siriano is known for creating elaborate designs, in this instance, he took to his Instagram stories to point out that the masks are for medical purposes only.

“Guys, these will be very simple,” one video featuring a sewing machine at work stated. “It is not for fashion, it’s to help people. Hopefully, we can make hundreds of these quickly,” he captioned a black and white photo of what appeared to be a finished mask.

Siriano’s commendable response is just one example of how the fashion and beauty industries are stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, French luxury brands conglomerate LVMH announced it would be making hand sanitizer that would be donated and delivered for free to French healthcare workers and hospitals. The corporation used its perfume and cosmetics production sites for prestige beauty brands Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain to manufacture the sanitizing gel.

“To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Guerlain is proud to do their part in this global effort,” the LVMH-owned company shared in a press statement. “As of this week, they converted their La Ruche fragrance makeup and skincare factory and Orphin fragrance factory into hand sanitizer production sites.”