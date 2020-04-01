🔥Derry Girls stars Saoirse Jackson and Louisa Harland reprise roles for hilarious lockdown skit🔥

Saoirse Jackson and Louisa Harland have got creative while on lockdown, reprising their Derry Girls roles for a topical spoof message.

The two stars live together and their efforts to cheer up the nation were posted on the Channel 4 Twitter account.

The three-minute video is set in 1996 and sees their characters, Erin and Orla, recording a message while in a “bunker” as riots break out following the breakdown of peace negotiations in Northern Ireland.

“We’ve been ordered to stay in our homes by the authorities,” Erin says.

“You mean our mammies?” Orla responds.

Undeterred by her cousin’s interruption, Erin continues: “We’ve taken the brave decision to record our experiences for future historians.”

As she then explains their seemingly scary bunker situation, Orla chips in again: “Yeah what we did was, we came upstairs, we opened the airing cupboard, we got inside it and then we sat down.”

“We’ve no idea how long we will be in here,” Erin continues, before being interrupted.

Channel 4’s Derry Girls became an instant hit when it debuted in early 2018 and pulled in 519,000 of viewers in Northern Ireland, making it the country’s most-watched TV show ever.

The second series aired in 2019 and it’s believed a third is on the way.

