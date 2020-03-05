🔥Dermot O'Leary: I don't want to be known as a celebrity writer🔥

When Dermot O’Leary wrote his first Toto the Ninja Cat book two years ago, he had no idea of the emotional impact it would have on him. “When I began, I thought it would be fun to get the book out there, but when a parent tells me now that their child wasn’t into books until they started reading my stories, I know it sounds schmaltzy, but it’s like such a ‘don’t cry’ moment. It makes me realise how important books are to kids.”

Today, as hundreds of thousands of children celebrate World Book Day, the 46-year-old X Factor host is taking centre stage in the Share A Million Stories campaign alongside Matt Haig and Cressida Cowell.

His books about an almost blind cat with superlative reflexes have already sold 160,000 copies, yet O’Leary admits he still felt “a bit of a fraud” when he was invited to be a judge for this year’s Oscar’s Book Prize, for the best book of the year for under-fives’. “I’ve only written three books, so part of me wonders whether I should be judging anything else, but I’m flattered. It’s such a privilege to be asked.”

Celebrities turning their hand to writing children’s books are nothing new. “I’m not naive. When I pitched the idea, I knew that who I am is what got me through the door, but the publishers aren’t naive either, and weren’t going to commission a book that wasn’t any good.”

Writer: Dermot O’Leary’s books are inspired by his pets (PA)

Talent contests seem to be a breeding ground. Only last week it was announced that X Factor’s Simon Cowell has clinched a seven-book deal with Hachette for a series of children’s stories co-written with his six-year-old son Eric.

Then of course, there’s Britain’s Got Talent’s David Walliams, who has notched up sales of over 37 million books since his debut, The Boy in the Dress, came out in 2008. “I know David really well. He’s a machine in terms of how much he puts out and a brilliant writer who really puts the effort in. I can’t speak for him, but I don’t want to be labelled ‘celebrity writer’ and get frustrated when people say, ‘Oh you’re on telly, aren’t you?’ I wouldn’t be sat here on my fourth book if there wasn’t something there.”

O’Leary says he’s always been “a bookworm”, his habit of never being without a book fostered in childhood by trips to the local library every Saturday with his dad. He had the idea for writing a story about a fearless cat’s adventures after he and his wife, director Dee Koppang, adopted two kittens from Italy.

“It was the year I wasn’t doing X Factor so I had a bit more time on my hands. One of the kittens, Toto, was almost blind, but she had these incredible reflexes and we started calling her ‘little ninja’, and then I thought about an alternative subterranean, nocturnal world that the animals lived in,” he begins, before launching into lengthy plot descriptions involving rats and snakes, which certainly suggest the work is all his.

“They’re also foils for stories about what a terrific city London is. I get annoyed when people say it’s unfriendly. It’s very big and moves at a really fast pace, but when London is tested — you only need to look at the bridge attacks — it always steps up.”

O’Leary thinks of himself as a Londoner in spite of having been born and raised in Essex to Irish Catholic parents. For the past eight years he and Koppang have lived in Gloucester Crescent, Camden, immortalised by Alan Bennett in The Lady in the Van, and though Bennett and co are long gone, new neighbours, including playwright Jez Butterworth, Gail’s Bakery CEO Tom Molnar and musician Guy Chambers all contribute to what he calls “that lovely boho feel”.

He breaks into a huge smile when asked what his plans are for the year ahead. “I’m going to be dad, so that’s going to take up a big chunk of time. It’s very exciting. I can’t wait and hopefully it will define the year.”

He and Koppang announced the news on Instagram a month ago, with Koppang thanking her well-wishers online, acknowledging that it had been “a rocky road to get here”. O’Leary, sweetly, likens Instagram to “a garden fête from the Fifties” because “it’s essentially a selection of people showing off their jam tarts”.

Still, despite the impending new jam tart, he has no intention of stopping work. He supports the sports charity event Soccer Aid, has radio screenplays in development, a history documentary and, most importantly, the continuing adventures of Toto the Cat.

Toto the Ninja Cat is out now in paperback (Hachette, £9.99). The Oscar’s Book Prize 2020 shortlist will be announced in April (oscarsbookprize.co.uk)