🔥Derby vs Manchester United: Will Wayne Rooney join list of former players to haunt the Red Devils?🔥

Wayne Rooney says he will celebrate should he score against former club Manchester United on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old – playing for new club Derby County – will put emotional ties to one side as the Rams bid for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Asked whether he would celebrate by Wes Brown for Manchester United’s official website, Rooney had a clear message.

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “My time at Manchester United, I loved every minute of it. I am a Derby County player now and I want to win with Derby County.

“For that 90 minutes, or 120 minutes, obviously I want Manchester United to lose.”

It certainly would be some story if a former United player came back to haunt them. However, it would not be the first time.

Below are three times where Manchester United were rocked by a former player:

Danny Welbeck | 2015

Danny Welbeck immediately came back to haunt United (via Getty Images)

Danny Welbeck scored 29 goals in 142 appearances in an injury-plagued 13-year United career and made a move to Arsenal in 2014.

The striker came back to haunt his former club however, scoring the winner at Old Trafford to send Arsenal to the FA Cup semi-final in 2015. Ironically, Arsenal went on to lift the trophy that year.

Cristiano Ronaldo | 2013

Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or playing for United in 2008 (Getty Images)

Here’s one that has to hurt. Cristiano Ronaldo – arguably the greatest player to ever play for the club – also came back to haunt his former employers.

Ronaldo left for Madrid for a world record transfer fee in 2009, returning four years later to face United in a Champions League last-16 tie. Typically, Ronaldo scored in both legs as United were dumped out.

Denis Law | 1974

Law didn’t celebrate after his infamous goal against United(Getty Images)

What a story we have here – one that everyone knows, but not everyone gets right. The infamous Denis Law – who scored 129 goals in 209 United appearances – made his mark against his former side in the most dramatic of ways – for Manchester City.

Yes, he scored the goal that sent United down in 1974 … kind of. The truth is that Law scored an 81st-minute goal that was actually inconsequential in sending United down – but it was a United hero, scoring for rivals Manchester City as they were relegated. Ouch.

The only question that now remains is will Rooney join this illustrious list?