🔥Derby vs Manchester United LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch FA Cup football tonight🔥

Wayne Rooney is out to spurn his former side tonight when Derby host Manchester United in the FA Cup.

A place in the quarter-finals and a trip to Norwich is up for grabs after the Canaries’ stunned Tottenham in north London on Wednesday night.

United are still fighting on two fronts for silverware this season with the Europa League and FA Cup targets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he chases his first piece of silverware at Old Trafford.

Rooney however could spoil their cup dreams.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: Live coverage begins from 7pm with the match televised live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Match highlights

BBC Match of the Day will have highlights of all the week’s FA Cup action on Thursday on BBC One from 11: 15pm.