🔥Derby vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Wayne Rooney, United’s all-time record goal scorer, will line up against his former side tonight with his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the dugout.

The former United and England captain says he will have no qualms over celebrating if he nets against his former side tonight.

With kick-off scheduled for 7: 45pm GMT, follow build-up and coverage with our LIVE rolling match blog.

Team news

Derby predicted line-up: Hamer, Bogle, Wisdom, Clarke, Forsyth, Bird, Rooney, Waghorn, Lawrence, Knight, Martin

Subs: Shinnie, Marriot, Roos, Lowe, Davies, Sibley, Whittaker

Man Utd predicted line up: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Matic, Fred, Fernandes; Ighalo, Greenwood

Subs: de Gea, Lindelof, Chong, Martial, Gomes, Lingard, Pereira​

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.