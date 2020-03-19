🔥Department for Education unable to give clarity over how qualifications will be decided after exams cancelled amid coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Department for Education is still unable to tell parents and children when they will know how their GCSE, A levels and SATs qualifications will be decided after it was announced exams would be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.

There have been calls for urgent clarity from schools and parents who have been left in the dark over how students will attain qualifications, despite the government insisting there are plans underway.

The DfE told the Standard on Thursday they are still referring to the government’s announcement yesterday – which did not specify how results would be determined – and that further details would be announced in “due course”.

As Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced the closure of schools on Wednesday , he told MPs that officials were working with exam boards “to ensure that children get the qualifications they need”.

He told Sky News on Thursday it is best to assume that children will be “out of school for quite a considerable time” and there are not going to be exams this academic year.

One parent of a GCSE pupil in Reading said the headteacher had contacted parents saying the school had not received any prior notice of the specifics of Mr Williamson’s announcement.

The head had said there had been no information about the mechanism by which qualifications would be decided for GCSE and A-level students.

Meanwhile, universities have called for clarity on the implications of cancelling exams with Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, saying: “Students should not lose out on the opportunity to go on to university this year because of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“We are committed to working closely with the government, UCAS, examination regulators and school leaders on the practical implications of this and hope there will be clarity on this for students, parents, teachers and university admissions staff as soon as possible.”