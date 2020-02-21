🔥Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury weigh-in live steam: Heavyweight boxers face off ahead of Las Vegas rematch🔥

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off for the final time on the night before their highly anticipated rematch.

The weigh-in is scheduled to start at 3pm local time in Las Vegas – that’s 11pm in the UK – and you can watch the whole thing live via the stream at the top of this article, with BT Sport broadcasting the weigh-in and fight in the UK.

Fury is expected to come in even heavier than in the first fight back in December 2018, in which he was 44 pounds heavier than Wilder or their bout in Los Angeles.

That extra weight will supposedly provide additional defense to the Bronze Bomber’s right glove, with Wilder having dismissed Fury as having ‘pillow fists’.

But those sparring with the Brit say otherwise. Speaking to the Evening Standard, Jordan Thompson said: “For me personally, I felt his power, that’s for sure”.

“I remember the first sparring session, I walked straight onto a right and f****** hell, it rocked my boat. He does hit. He’s in the best shape of his career physically.”