🔥Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Where to watch the fight in London🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The biggest heavyweight fight of this era is nearly here, with the long-awaited rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury taking place this weekend.

The pair will face off for the second time, stepping into the ring in Las Vegas 18 months after their epic first bout ended in a controversial draw.

While many fans believed Fury had the better of his opponent on that day, judges scored the fight a split decision. Fury has vowed to knock Wilder out in the rematch, saying he can’t trust ringside officials to make the right call.

Since the first fight, Wilder has beaten Dominic Breazeale​ and Luis Ortiz by knockout, while Fury beat Swedish fighter Otto Wallin back in September.

The eyes of the sporting world will be on the MGM Grand Garden Arena this weekend and despite the bout starting at around 4am on Sunday morning, a selection of London’s pubs and bars will be showing the action.

These are our top picks of the places showing the action in London – they’re sure to be busy, so book tickets while you can.

Belushis London Bridge, 161-165, Borough High St, SE1 1HR, belushis.com

Greenwood, 170 Victoria St, SW1E 5LB, designmynight.com (tickets from £10)

Nordic Bar, 25 Newman St, W1T 1PN, designmynight.com (tickets from £10, last entry is 2am)

Rileys Sports Bar Haymarket, 80 Haymarket, SW1Y 4TE, rileys.co.uk

The Albany, 240 Great Portland St, W1W 5QU, eventbrite.co.uk

Redwood, Bridge Station, SE1 9SP, redwoodsportspub.com (tickets from £5)

The Leyton Star, 116 High Rd Leyton, E15 2BX, leytonstar.co.uk (tickets from £5)

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John’s Hill, SW11 1TT, claphamgrand.com (tickets from £10)

Brixton Jamm, 261 Brixton Rd, SW9 6LH, brixtonjamm.org (tickets from £12)

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight and Undercard