🔥Deontay Wilder knockout win would not top famous Wladimir Klitschko upset, insists Tyson Fury🔥

Tyson Fury believes victory over Deontay Wilder will not come close to eclipsing his 2015 win against Wladimir Klitschko.

The Briton was given little chance of beating the dominant heavyweight at the time, but outboxed him over 12 rounds for a shock points victory.

And Fury is adamant he will end his career with that as his best win.

He said: “Nothing will ever come close to the night of November 28, 2015. Beating Kiltschko, sweet. Even sweeter doing it in Germany, where you hardly ever get the decision.

“Not even knocking out Deontay in the second will top that.”

Fury steps into the ring on Saturday night in Las Vegas for a rematch against Wilder 14 months after their previous encounter, which ended in a controversial draw in Los Angeles.

Twice the British boxer was knocked to the canvas, including in the final round, when he looked to have been finally beaten before coming back up to finish the contest the stronger of the pair.

“He’s hoping that the force of that blow is haunting me,” Fury told the Daily Mail. “But if I didn’t want this rematch I wouldn’t have taken the fight.

“He knows he’s a one-trick pony and he couldn’t finish me off.”