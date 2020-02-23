🔥Deontay Wilder immediately taken to hospital after Tyson Fury defeat in Las Vegas🔥

Deontay Wilder will not attend his post-fight press conference and has been taken straight to hospital after his world title defeat to Tyson Fury.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ suffered the first defeat of his professional career as Fury won the WBC heavyweight title after delivering a thrilling performance in Las Vegas.

The now-former champion was left bleeding from his lip and ear as Fury pummelled him for large portions of the fight, with Wilder’s team throwing in the towel in the seventh round.

Wilder is set to be absent from the post-fight presser so he can be checked over.

Speaking immediately after the fight, the 34-year-old protested his corner’s decision to pull him out.

“The best man won on the night. My coach threw in the towel but I’m ready to go out on my shield,” Wilder said.

“I had a lot of things go on coming into this fight but it is what it is.

“I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But he [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.”