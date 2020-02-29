🔥Deontay Wilder fires heavyweight title warning to Tyson Fury: 'The war has just begun'🔥

Deontay Wilder has fired a heavyweight title warning at his conqueror Tyson Fury, insisting: “The war has just begun.”

Wilder lost his world title belts and undefeated record to Fury in Las Vegas last weekend, the ‘Gypsy King’ producing one of the great British boxing performances to land a seventh round stoppage.

That was the second meeting between the pair, the first having controversially ended in a draw in December 2018, and the American has already exercised his option of anther rematch in an attempt to regain his crown.

That news came as a disappointment to fans hoping to see Fury take on Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification bout at Wembley next, and in a video released on his Twitter, Wilder was in defiant mood.

“I just wanted to let you know that I am here, your king is here, and we ain’t going nowhere,” he said. “For the war has just begun.

“I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. They can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up.

“I am a king that will fight to the death and if anyone don’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war, don’t understand what it is to fight.

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirit. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I will see you in a few months because the war has just begun.”