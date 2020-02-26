🔥Deontay Wilder blamed his elaborate ring-walk costume for his loss to Tyson Fury. Yes, the response has been merciless🔥

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder, who lost his WBC world title to Britain’s Tyson Fury on Saturday night, is being scorned on social media and by boxing experts after blaming his defeat on … wait for it … his elaborate ring-walk costume.

The pair first met in December 2018, when they fought to a hugely entertaining tie in a fight that saw Fury seemingly rise from the dead after a brutal 12th round knockdown by Wilder, known as the Bronze Bomber.

This time around, though, things were over much sooner. Fury had a relatively easy night, stopping Wilder in the 7th round after Wilder’s corner threw the towel into the ring (a signal for the referee to stop the bout). But rather than heap praise on Fury’s effort, Wilder instead said it was his costume that had led to his downfall.

“I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight,” he said, according to Yahoo Sports. “In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before, but I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy.

“It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything.”

As you might expect, the online trolling began almost immediately after he made the comments, with the majority of users either mocking him for having the nerve to use a suit of his own choosing as an excuse — or for failing to give Fury the credit he deserved for a great win.



Deontay Wilder, seen in his ornate suit.

REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

Fury, on the night, had walked in on a far less elaborate throne. His own costume made him look like a cross between a king and Santa Claus, and his designer said she had no sympathy for Wilder.

Melissa Anglesea told the BBC: “Let’s be honest — from a man that’s six foot seven and weighs what Wilder does, a three-stone costume makes absolutely no ounce of difference.” She said that compared to Wilder, who reportedly spent $40,000 on his ornate suit, Fury picked up the crown he wore to the ring “from a pound shop” (the British equivalent of a store such as Dollarama).



British boxer Tyson Fury celebrates after defeating U.S. boxer Deontay Wilder in the seventh round during their World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight Championship Title boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on February 22, 2020.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Hearn, a promoter whose own fighter, Briton Anthony Joshua, could be next in line to fight Fury, was also having none of Wilder’s excuse. Hearn told the U.K.’s talkSPORT:

“I thought it was a wind-up. He’s obviously got the worst PR team in history. What? Did you not look at the outfit before you wore it? What is it? 20/30lbs. It’s like carrying a three-year-old on your back for a couple of hundred yards, you’ve gotta be fitter than that.”

“It’s just bizarre.”

And Frank Warren, who promotes Fury, told the same station:

“He’s trying to dress up his loss, that’s what he’s trying to do, literally. It’s a new one on me. All that gear he had on, I was scratching my head, but that was his choice.

“He must have worn it and tried it on, they didn’t just give it to him on the night, he knew what the weight was. He got beat by the better man on the night. He just took him apart.

“It’s a poor excuse.”

Fury and Wilder do have a clause in their contracts that permits a third fight between the pair, but Fury’s team is now indicating they want to move onto Joshua, who himself holds four of world boxing’s main belts.

Warren told the BBC:

“I prefer to go straight to Joshua but that’s the contract. If he insists on the fight, we’re locked into it.

“It has to be honoured unless we reach some accommodation for him to step aside. We could pay him to step aside if he wants to do that, but that’s his choice.”

It’s not the first time that a boxer has used a pretty lame excuse for a defeat. In 2011 David Haye, Fury’s own countryman, blamed his own loss to all-time great Wladimir Klitschko on an injury to his big toe.