Denver-based aviation consultant hired to run MidAmerica Airport

Passengers arrive for the inaugural flight to Orlando, Fla., on Allegiant Air at MidAmerica Airport in 2012.

Christian Gooden

MASCOUTAH — Bryan Johnson, an airport management consultant based in the Denver area, has been hired as the new director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.Johnson, who works for Aviation Management Consulting Group, previously was director of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, a general aviation facility in metro Denver.Before that, Johnson was assistant director at Quad City International Airport in Moline, Illinois.“Given his solid qualifications and his demonstrated ability to take what is in place and grow it, we are confident that Bryan is the best person to lead MidAmerica Airport into the future,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said in a statement.Kern was on the director search committee for the county Public Building Commission, which oversees the county-owned airport.

