🔥Democrats play 'game of chicken' after blocking $1.8trn coronavirus aid plan🔥

Democrat politicians have been accused of playing a “game of chicken” with the US economy after blocking Donald Trump’s massive $1.8 trillion stimulus plan to try to stave off hardships caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell hit out as Republicans scrambled to rescue a deal with Democrats before another vote on the bill this evening.

The row blew up on Capitol Hill as Mr Trump deployed the US National Guard to New York, California and Washington — the three states hardest hit by the virus, which have all been declared disaster zones.

Although there are now more than 35,000 confirmed cases nationwide, with 471 deaths, the President also hinted today that he might soften his stance on the virus after two weeks.

In a tweet, Mr Trump wrote in capitals: “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

The mixed messages and the congressional deadlock caused further turmoil on Wall Street.

The US futures market plunged more than four per cent after the proposed economic aid package — which included payouts of up to $3,000 for an average American family as well as aid for small businesses and for devastated industries, such as airlines — was derailed in a stunning setback for the White House.

Postcards from the global Coronavirus pandemic

The party line 47-47 vote in the 100-member Senate was way short of the 60 vote majority needed for the bill to pass.

Senator Rand Paul, the first member of the chamber to contract the virus, was missing together with two fellow Republican politicians who were self-isolating after being in contact with him.

“The American people are waiting, and waiting, and waiting,” Mr McConnell said angrily after the vote. “Our nation cannot afford a game of chicken.”

He claimed that even if a new deal is passed today, the refusal by Democrat senators to back the Republican-drafted plan last night “will almost certainly cause more Americans to lose their jobs and more seniors’ hard-earned retirement savings to literally evaporate.”

“This is irresponsible and unwise,” said Republican senator Susan Collins. “They are playing with fire.”

Democrats argued that the package favoured corporations over workers and wasn’t tough enough on bailed-out companies.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said the Republican plan “significantly cut back our hospitals, our cities, our states, our medical workers and so many others needed in this crisis”.

He said he would be proposing a Democrat version of the stimulus package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today, insisting: “We’re closer than we’ve been at any time over the past 48 hours to an agreement.”

In New York, now the epicentre of the country’s outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio, warned the city was about 10 days away from “widespread shortages”.

“If we don’t get more ventilators people will die,” he added after the Big Apple went into full lockdown yesterday.

By last night, New York became the worst hit state with more than 16,887 confirmed cases and 150 deaths; Washington had more than 1,996 cases and 95 deaths and California more than 1,700 with 35 deaths.