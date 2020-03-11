Democrats in St. Louis split on the candidates and issues, but called for unity in November

"I am just doing my civic duty," said Mary Davner of Florissant, center, who waits in line to vote in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant.

George Tronicek, left, files his ballot in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Christ Church UCC in Maplewood.

Check back for updates throughout the day.7: 07 p.m. — WASHINGTON — Polls have closed in Missouri and Mississippi, and The Washington Post and The New York Times have already are projecting a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden in both states. _____6: 30 p.m. — FERGUSON — A steady stream of voters filed into Johnson-Wabash Elementary School in Ferguson after work and school let out for the evening Tuesday.At least four voters who walked out of the school at 695 January Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. had voted for Biden, because of his experience and their conviction that he can defeat Trump.“You know I’m not too much into politics, but I am aware of what goes on in the world, and I just want Trump out of office, so I voted for who I need to vote for,” said Teresa Bamas, 22, of Ferguson.Trump is “destroying America” with bad decision-making, said Bamas, a dental assistant.“He just needs to go,” she said.Bamas, who arrived at the polling station with her niece, Nyla, 4, said she took her voting cues from her mother, who follows politics closely.“That’s what she said, make sure I vote for Joseph Biden, and that’s what I did.”William M. Reed, Jr., 70, said Bernie Sanders has good ideas but that Biden has more political experience under the Obama administration.“Sanders, he has some good ideas,” said Reed, a Vietnam War veteran and retired business manager. “But at the same time, I believe he doesn’t have the political experience that Biden does.”Health care and benefits for military veterans were also an important issue for Orville James, a veteran of the Vietnam War.“That is the No. 1 priority, take care of the veterans, not make them wait around the red tape until they die,” said James, 77, of Ferguson.James, a retired truck driver, and his wife, Lola, a retired Metro transportation employee, voted for Biden because of his experience, they said.“Since he’s been vice president, I think he would know the mistakes that past presidents have made,” Orville James said. “He’s the best bet for America.” — Nassim Benchaabane______6: 06 p.m. — WASHINGTON — The Associated Press surveyed voters in Missouri and two of the other six states holding Democratic presidential contests on Tuesday. Here’s a snapshot of Missouri voters — who they are and what matters to them — based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.With the race narrowed to two major candidates, voters’ views about electability are coming into sharp focus. In Missouri, a Republican-leaning state, Democratic primary voters were more confident in Biden’s chances of beating Trump than Sanders’.About 40% think Biden definitely could beat Trump, and another 40% say he probably could.But just about a quarter say Sanders definitely could defeat Trump in November, with 40% saying he probably could.Health care, an issue that has intensely divided the field of Democratic candidates this cycle, was named the most important issue facing the country by close to half of primary voters in Missouri. Roughly 2 in 10 considered climate change the top priority, while about 1 in 10 said that of the economy.Voters divided about evenly over whether Sanders or Biden would be best able to handle health care as president. But on issues related to race, Biden had an advantage over Sanders as the most capable candidate. — The Associated Press_____4: 30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Alie Kamara’s vote Tuesday in south St. Louis was his first in any U.S. election after immigrating here from Sierra Leone six years ago.“I feel like I’m part and parcel of American citizens,” said Makara, 34, a nurse’s assistant. “I enjoy the same rights they are enjoying, too. I feel so great.”His voting experience mid-afternoon Tuesday at the Dutchtown Neighborhood Innovation Center at 3207 Meramec Street was easygoing, Makara said. He was part of a steady stream of voters at the center, where a flyer taped to the front door reminded voters to use hand sanitizer.Kamara voted for former Vice President Joe Biden because of Biden’s experience, he said. The economy was strong under President Barack Obama’s administration, Kamara said, and he is confident Biden can return the country to the same position.“It worked well for this country,” Kamara said. “I believe that if he is going to be president again, after being vice president, he is going to do the same thing again.”Don and Pat Duncan were motivated in large part by the issues of health care and minimum wage in their votes for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.“I figure, I’m on Medicare, and if it works for me — and I’m quite happy with it — why not have it for everybody,” said Don Duncan, 68, a retired carpenter.“This is the only country in the world where if you get sick you lose your entire life savings,” Duncan said. “It’s about time the United States catches up with the rest of the world.”Pat Duncan said she “probably could have gone either way” to vote for Biden or Sanders but opted for the latter because of his position for a $15 federal minimum wage.“I get tired of hearing people have to work three jobs just to make it,” she said. “I’m going to have to get a part-time job because we just can’t make it on Social Security.”But she would have no issue supporting Biden against President Donald Trump.“He’s an embarrassment to our country,” she said. “He has no knowledge of so much of the constitution of the united states or how that office should be run.”“We really need a candidate who is actually going to be a president.” — Nassim Benchaabane_____4 p.m. — CLAYTON — Voters in St. Louis County experienced problems with the polling stations’ poll books early Tuesday, said Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections.The poll books were out of sync with receipt printers, but the issue was fixed by 7 a.m., Fey said.“We have a manual backup process,” he said. “It just took a while to fix that.”By 3 p.m., voter turnout throughout the county had reached 22 percent, or about 141,000 votes cast, including absentee ballots, Fey said. But that was far below the county’s projected turnout rate of 40 percent.While the number of absentee ballots were similar to 2016, when the county saw an overall 45 percent voter turnout rate, the number of votes cast Tuesday had yet to match projections, Fey said.A possible factor was the lack of a competitive Republican presidential primary, but there could be a number of issues affecting turnout, he said.“It’s hard to say at this point,” Fey said. “All anybody can do is guess at it.”Webster and Kirkwood saw higher voter turnout than other parts of the county, Fey said. That has been a trend in past elections for the two cities, which have leaned Democratic in recent years, Fey said.“I think it’s safe to say over the last four to eight years those areas have been trending a little more Democratic than the past,” Fey said. “But just in general, it just seems to be a civically engaged part of the area.” — Nassim Benchaabane______2: 48 p.m. — GLENDALE — Two Democratic voters leaving the Glendale Lutheran Church polling place said they’d vote for anyone who runs against President Donald Trump.But in the primary, they chose Biden.“I’m looking for someone who can unify us,” said Shirley Bynum Smith, 81, of Glendale. “I hear Bernie’s anger and while anger has its place I just don’t think that it’s going to work this time.”Michael Lonergan, 64, of Glendale, originally backed former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. With Buttigieg out of the race, he said Biden had his vote. He said he was skeptical Sanders could pass his agenda.“Bernie makes a lot of promises,” he said.Lonergan said he had been a Republican, supporting former President George W. Bush. But he soured on the party around 2008, he said.Trump hasn’t convinced him to come back to the GOP.“I can’t stand anyone in the Republican administration,” he said. — Jack Suntrup_____2: 15 p.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Voter turnout in St. Charles County was lower than expected by midday and unlikely to reach a projected 30 percent turnout by the end of the day, said Kurt Bahr, county elections director.The lower turnout could be because of the voting options available to voters in the county, which leans Republican, or the gloomy weather, or fears of the coronavirus, Bahr said.“It could be a combination of all three, or it could be any one of them,” he said.About 12 percent, or more than 34,000 voters and about 3,500 absentee voters, had cast their ballots by 1: 30 p.m., Bahr said. The county had projected a voter turnout of about 30 percent based on a 43 percent voter turnout in 2016 and averages of voter turnouts in other states’ Democratic primaries in recent weeks.“As it stands now I would be surprised if we got to 25 percent turnout at the end of the day,” Bahr said. “We’re still in the range of what is expected, but just at the lower end of what I was projecting given four years ago.”An evening rush was unlikely, Bahr said. Most voters had visited the polls between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. — normally a time that sees fewer voters — indicating the bulk of voters Tuesday were older retirees, Bahr said.The county provided hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes at all polling places, as well as plastic gloves for poll workers who wished to wear them, Bahr said. Bahr found one or two voters at different polling places he visited during the morning, he said. A judge at one polling station cleaned the area with sanitation wipes every ten minutes, he said.“They were definitely mindful of keeping the place clean,” Bahr said. — Nassim Benchaabane______12: 05 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Voters were filing in and out of the Muhammad Mosque #28 polling place at 5967 West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis.Larry Wilson, 63, who works in security for a financial company, said he voted for Biden. He said he was in tune with Biden’s beliefs, and liked that he had former President Barack Obama’s back.“I just think Biden stands a better chance against Trump,” Wilson said. But, he said, “vote blue no matter who.”Lavette Jamison-Hamilton, 55, who works in marketing, said she supported Biden and liked that he gained experience under Obama. She had been collecting signatures for a ballot initiative since 6 a.m. “He ain’t doin’ (expletive) for the black community — never have, never will,” she said of President Donald Trump.Allyson Cribbs, a 70-year-old retiree, said she had been a supporter of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the primary, who dropped out after Super Tuesday, but was now supporting Biden.“I don’t know where Bernie’s gonna get all this money from,” she said. — Jack Suntrup______11: 42 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — State Auditor Nicole Galloway made it official: She’s on Team Biden. In a tweet this morning, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, announced her vote for the former vice president.“Today, I cast my ballot for @JoeBiden. This year, Democrats up and down the ballot need to stay focused on bringing people together to solve the important issues facing our families. By working together, I know we can bring a new way to our politics.”Before Super Tuesday, Galloway was like a lot of the state’s top Democrats — unwilling to commit until Missouri voters went to the polls. — Staff

____11: 05 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The city’s Board of Election Commissioners announced it had to change the polling place for precincts 1, 4, 5 and 8 in Ward 22 “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The polling place is now located at Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy, 5821 Kennerly Avenue. Police later said a man crashed a car into a building on the same block as the original polling place at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church at 5515 Martin Luther King Drive, before entering the church and causing a disturbance.Police did not immediately specify which building the man crashed into, but footage from KSDK news appears to show that an SUV backed into the church, hitting a railing and dislodging a few bricks near an entrance to the polling place.The man was taken into custody, and was driven to a hospital for evaluation, police said.Polls are open until 7 p.m. — Staff_____10: 56 a.m. — DETROIT — A video clip of Joe Biden angrily defending his stance on the Second Amendment today at an auto plant under construction is being widely circulated.“You’re full of (expletive)” @Biden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right,” CBS News reports. — Staff

_____10: 40 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two voters outside the New City School in the Central West End said they were not worried about casting ballots at the school.A parent of a student there was being tested for coronavirus, Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday night. The school was closed Tuesday, but the school had been disinfected. Krewson, a Central West End resident, tweeted a picture of herself casting a ballot at the school Tuesday morning.Jordan Crowley, 29, said voting there shouldn’t be a problem as long as officials and voters took “standard precautions.”Matt Davis, 44, said he wasn’t worried.“A lot of parents I know send their kids here,” he said. “I’m probably more at risk talking to them than coming to vote.”Davis, an attorney from the Central West End, said he voted for Biden.“It was a last-minute decision,” he said. “I was a Warren supporter and I’m still a little bit sad about that.“Joe has the momentum,” he said. “I’d kind of would just like to get the primary season over with.”Crowley, who said he was unemployed, said Biden was “leaning towards the right,” pointing to his past opposition to gay marriage and comments on cuts to Social Security as examples. (A Washington Post fact check said Sanders has, overall, has offered a “misleading portrayal” of Biden’s comments on Social Security.)“Biden is showing worrying signs,” he said. — Jack Suntrup_____10: 06 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Rick Stream, the Republican election director in St. Louis County, told The Associated Press that some voters gave up after election officials encountered problems with electronic poll books.The problem was widespread, but apparently was rectified after the first hour of voting.“They got flustered,” Stream said. “Voters left, they had to go to work. That’s on us, we should have had everything working properly.”It’s unclear how many voters gave up. — Staff_____9: 37 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis supporters of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race after Super Tuesday, are breaking for both Biden and Sanders.Outside the Tower Grove Christian Academy polling place, Ruth Vincill, a 38-year-old teacher from Shaw, said she had voted for Sanders — even though Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had been her first choice.“He was the least worse choice,” she said. “I think I am more against Biden than I am for Sanders.”She said her views more closely aligned with Sanders’.“I’m not going to vote for the person who appears most electable,” she said.Fran Morales-Neufeld, a 37-year-old Shaw resident who works in marketing, also said she originally backed Warren. But she ended up voting for Biden.On Sanders, she said, “he is too far left and radical and that can really jeopardize any opportunity to rectify the last three years.”Morales-Neufeld said she voted for Biden because she wanted civility.“It’s country over party,” she said.Morales-Neufeld said that if Biden were elected, she hoped he would pick Warren for a post in his Cabinet._____9: 22 a.m. — KANSAS CITY— The Kansas City Star reports that moments after he made a plea for people to get out and vote in the Missouri primary Tuesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was turned away from the polls and told he “wasn’t in the system,” the mayor said on Twitter. — Staff

_____9: 05 a.m. — Missouri is one of five states voting today, and while both the Biden and Sanders campaign want victories in all six, the biggest prize appears to be Michigan, which Bernie Sanders won in 2016, upsetting front-runner Hillary Clinton. Four years later, the Associated Press reports, Michigan could either revive Sanders’ campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate. — Staff_____8: 35 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Gary Stoff, Republican director of elections in St. Louis city, said polls were relatively quiet, but he expected turnout to pick up as the day goes along, especially if the weather stays nice. He is predicting a turnout of 45 to 50%.— Kim Bell_____8: 27 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — There were about five people in line to vote at any given moment at the Tower Grove Christian Academy, across the street from Tower Grove Park.Elizabeth Reinsch, 75, of the Shaw neighborhood, said voting went smoothly Tuesday morning.“It was very good,” she said. “Efficient.”Reinsch said she voted for Biden because “Sanders scares me.” She said she receives solid health benefits as a retiree with the University of Missouri, and said she wanted to expand health care access without upending existing private plans.“I don’t want to give that up,” Reinsch said.Kevin Hahn, a 29-year-old student from the Botanical Heights neighborhood, said he voted for Sanders.“For me, it’s the consistency of the message he’s had,” Hahn said, adding that the Democratic Party had adopted many of Sanders’ policy planks since the Vermont senator’s first campaign in 2016.He said Biden would represent another iteration of the Democrats’ losing 2016 campaign.“That already didn’t work,” Hahn said, adding that the party needs to be “activating and engaging” nontraditional voters.But, if Biden were the nominee, “I’d vote for him in a second.” — Jack Suntrup_____8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson shares on social media a photo of casting a ballot at New City School. Classes at the school were closed Tuesday due to a coronavirus concern. “Though school is closed out of abundance of caution, polling place has been cleaned thoroughly & is safe,” she said. — Kim Bell

_____7: 20 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Voting got off to a rocky start in St. Louis County when electronic poll books failed to print.Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections for St. Louis County, said the issue was widespread in the county. A vendor for that machine was working on a fix that they hoped to get out to all polling places around 7: 30 a.m.“It was a rough start in that regard,” Fey said. While some printers and other ballot equipment are new, the county has using the electronic poll pads to check in voters since 2016. — Kim Bell_____6: 25 a.m. —

_____6: 15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In west St. Louis County, a voter had his ballot rejected because he put an “X” in the box by the candidate’s name. Poll workers told him he had to cover the entire box. He covered the box and the ballot was approved, but the voter was concerned because he couldn’t check whether the right candidate was counted.Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections for St. Louis County, said poll workers are supposed to be warning voters to fill in the box as completely as possible. — Kim Bell6: 03 a.m. — KIRKWOOD — The first five voters at a Baptist church in Kirkwood saw a few snafus at their polling place. Workers blamed it on the equipment. One voter scoffed, “It’s the Russians.”After calling a technician and waiting on hold, a worker explained that the printers that should deliver a ticket to pull a ballot weren’t working. So they reverted to old-fashioned handwritten tickets to get a paper ballot.They got one thing right: A large bottle of hand sanitizer for all to share. — Kim Bell _____ST. LOUIS — Missouri voters go to the polls Tuesday in the state’s presidential primary following election eve appearances here by one of the two major Democratic contenders and the wife of the other.Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will see nothing on the ballot but the presidential race. Local-level races and propositions across Missouri will be decided at a separate election April 7.Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont revved up supporters at a packed Stifel Theatre downtown on Monday morning, imploring them to “reinvigorate democracy” by activating people who have given up on it.“What our job is is to bring people into the political process so that we can create a government that works for working families, not just the 1%,” Sanders said.Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, spoke at an event Monday night at the Cheshire hotel just southwest of Forest Park. Earlier Monday, she made campaign stops in Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri.“With Joe at the top of the ticket, Democrats in the most liberal cities and the most conservative ones will be able to run with him, not run away from him,” Biden said in an implicit jab at Sanders.Biden himself held rallies Saturday here and in Kansas City.Sanders and Biden, the last two remaining major aspirants for their party’s nomination, are vying for Missouri’s 68 pledged national convention delegates.Forty-four will be awarded based on vote totals in each U.S. House district, while 24 will be apportioned based on the statewide tally.As of Monday night, Biden had 670 delegates and Sanders 574, according to an Associated Press delegate tracker.Also listed on the Missouri Democratic ballot will be 20 others, mostly candidates who ended their campaigns too late to be removed. They include former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who dropped out just last week.Besides Missouri, five other states hold primaries on Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington state.Sanders spoke for about 40 minutes here Monday. He jabbed Biden for voting for the war in Iraq and for supporting “disastrous” trade agreements and “Wall Street bailouts.”Sanders also ran down some of his other campaign planks such as raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, ensuring access to health care and equal pay for equal work and rebuilding the country’s “crumbling infrastructure.”Biden, at his rally at Kiener Plaza downtown on Saturday, didn’t repeat any of his previous criticisms of Sanders, as he adjusted to his return to front-runner status after a string of primary victories over the last week and a half.He said he’s running on “a positive progressive vision for the future” such as giving all people the option of buying a public health insurance option like Medicare.Instead, Biden spent much of his St. Louis speech blasting Republican President Donald Trump.The Democratic presidential ballot in Missouri also lists Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who remains in the race but hasn’t been a factor in the Show-Me State and has picked up only two delegates nationally.Also on the ballot will be a few long shots such as St. Louis’ Bill Haas, who has run numerous times for various offices.On the Republican side, Trump is expected to easily prevail in the race for 54 Missouri delegates over four opponents. Voters also can choose primary ballots for the Constitution, Green and Libertarian parties.Ken Warren, a professor of political science at St. Louis University, doesn’t believe the recent narrowing of the Democratic field to essentially Sanders and Biden will hurt enthusiasm and turnout.“The people with not as much backing are the ones who are out,” Warren said. “They never really caught fire; that’s why they dropped out.”Moreover, he said, there’s less confusion with just “two very visible and well-known candidates” to choose from now.The Associated Press reported that a statewide turnout of 40% of registered voters is projected, based on advance estimates submitted to Missouri officials by county election agencies across the state.In both St. Louis and St. Louis County, the projections are 40% to 45%.“It’s consistent with what we did four years ago,” said Gary Stoff, GOP elections director in St. Louis. He said the city had a 43% turnout for the 2016 presidential primary.Officials in St. Charles and Jefferson counties foresee turnouts a bit lower, of around 30%. However, St. Charles County elections director Kurt Bahr said in a text message that “we prepared for twice that.”Outside Monday’s Sanders rally, Mike McKeown, 33, of Kirkwood said he was impressed by Sanders’ Medicare for All plan aimed at covering every American.“We have a huge problem with uninsured and underinsured people,” McKeown, a web designer, said. “That’s not right in the richest country in the world.”Bree Bowen, 47, of St. Louis attended Jill Biden’s speech. She described herself as a moderate Democrat who had supported Pete Buttigieg until he dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden.Bowen said Joe Biden “has a better chance of uniting our party” than Sanders.

At stake for the Democratic nominee are 68 delegates