🔥Democrats hope to flip red North Carolina to blue🔥

Democrats and Republicans believe North Carolina will be a potential battleground state in November. Charlotte residents lined up to vote in the Super Tuesday primary after President Trump held a rally there last night looking to win the state again. Democrats hope that new voters will flip the state, which has voted Republican in every recent presidential election except 2008. Chip Reid speaks to voters to hear their wide-ranging opinions.

