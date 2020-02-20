Democrats flag Missouri governor’s Super Bowl trip, allege campaign finance violations

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he concludes the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri’s 2020 gubernatorial race. Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats are asking state ethics officials to investigate whether Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s trip to the Super Bowl violated state campaign laws.A complaint filed Wednesday by the leader of the St. Charles County Democratic Party alleges that the Republican chief executive illegally coordinated with a political action committee to pay for a flight to Miami earlier this month.Missouri campaign finance laws prohibit certain kinds of coordination between candidates and PACs. The complaint said Parson’s $15,497 flight on a private plane to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers clearly required coordination with the Uniting Missouri PAC.“By using private air travel donated to the Uniting Missouri PAC, Parson is engaged in impermissible coordination and failing to report contributions to his campaign,” the complaint notes.John Hancock, chairman of Uniting Missouri, called the complaint “frivolous.”“Everything we do in the PAC is on the advice of legal counsel and we do not violate the law,” Hancock said.Parson is locked in a battle for a full, four-year term with Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway. The two party front-runners have traded jabs about alleged ethics violations in recent weeks as they head for a November showdown. As first reported by the Post-Dispatch, Parson rode on Independence businessman Tom Duvall’s airplane to watch the Super Bowl.Hancock said the use of the plane was legal because Parson raised money while in Florida.Hancock added that when the governor is in need of a plane to travel for fundraising purposes, Uniting Missouri picks up the tab by either paying for it or accepting it as an in-kind contribution.The complaint, filed by Kyle Garner, the executive director of the county party, also alleges Parson violated laws regarding limits on contributions.“The flights exceed the contribution limits for contributions to candidates,” the complaint notes.Under state campaign law, candidates cannot receive contributions of more than $2,600 per election. PACs like Uniting Missouri can receive unlimited contributions, resulting in megadonors like retired St. Louis financier Rex Sinquefield being able to donate millions of his largesse to PACs that support candidates.Duvall is the owner of Truckmovers.com, a company that transports large trucks across the country. He previously has contributed money to Parson’s campaign.In December, the Kansas City Star reported the governor traveled to Washington on a plane belonging to Rick DeStefane, the owner of a nursing home company that has been investigated for Medicaid fraud.DeStefane personally gave $2,500 to Parson’s 2020 gubernatorial campaign last year.Before departing for the game, Parson made it a point to tell reporters that his trip to Florida would not cost taxpayer dollars.“So there’s no tax dollar money going to be spent on going down there, other than the security detail that has to travel with me all the time to do that. And we’re only taking one of them inside the stadium, which they have to go,” Parson said.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Public health officials blame lack of state-funded treatment and recovery resources in African American neighborhoods, among other factors.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he’s commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

The Justice Coalition says Jeff Roorda’s “destructive” language has led to “deep distrust” between police and the city’s black community.

Justice Services Director Raul Banasco first publicly revealed the tablet plan at a meeting with the jail’s advisory board on Jan. 24. He hailed it as a ‘game changer for the inmate population because it’s another avenue for them to communicate.’

The investigation lasted more than 18 months.

‘One person with passion is better than 40 people merely interested,’ he says in a video.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

The chopper also will be used for tracking Missouri’s growing bear population.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wants to put the money in a special account to use for financial emergencies and road projects

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he concludes the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri’s 2020 gubernatorial race. Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)